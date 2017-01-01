कंपनी निर्देशिका
PS&S
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    PS&S delivers exceptional architecture and engineering solutions that transform visions into reality. Our integrated team of architects, engineers, and surveyors provides comprehensive design and surveying services for projects of all scales. With a commitment to innovation and precision, we collaborate closely with clients to create sustainable, functional spaces that enhance communities. From concept to completion, PS&S combines technical expertise with creative thinking to deliver results that exceed expectations and stand the test of time.

    psands.com
    वेबसाइट
    1962
    स्थापना वर्ष
    311
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन