Precision Castparts
Precision Castparts वेतन

Precision Castparts का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर अकाउंटेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $72,471 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए $196,980 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Precision Castparts. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/18/2025

$160K

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $103K
अकाउंटेंट
$72.5K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$197K

सामान्य प्रश्न

Precision Castparts में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंटिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $196,980 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Precision Castparts में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $103,000 है।

