Potters Industries सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

Potters Industries में औसत सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट कुल मुआवजा in Hong Kong (SAR) प्रति year HK$450K से HK$629K तक है। Potters Industries के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Potters Industries?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज HK$628,716 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Potters Industries में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in Hong Kong (SAR) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा HK$449,857 है।

