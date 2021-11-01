कंपनी निर्देशिका
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International वेतन

Philip Morris International का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर अकाउंटेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $13,750 से उच्च स्तर पर बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए $475,124 तक है।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $70K
अकाउंटेंट
$13.8K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$38.9K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$206K
कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स
$23.3K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$47.6K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$267K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$21.1K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$26.2K
मार्केटिंग
$23.2K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$82.3K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$47.1K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$60.3K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$51.6K
प्रॉपर्टी मैनेजर
$120K
रिक्रूटर
$92.4K
सेल्स
$49.1K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$124K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$110K
यू एक्स रिसर्चर
$142K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Philip Morris International में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $475,124 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Philip Morris International में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $60,300 है।

अन्य संसाधन

