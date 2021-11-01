कंपनी निर्देशिका
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs वेतन

Peapod Digital Labs का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $89,550 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $233,750 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Peapod Digital Labs. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/26/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $132K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $234K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $140K

बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$89.6K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$138K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$130K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$162K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Peapod Digital Labs คือ प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $233,750 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Peapod Digital Labs คือ $138,067

