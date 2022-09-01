कंपनी निर्देशिका
Payscale
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Payscale वेतन

Payscale का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $80,400 से उच्च स्तर पर Cybersecurity Analyst के लिए $193,463 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Payscale. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $118K
चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ
$151K
मार्केटिंग
$155K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $121K
सेल्स
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $175K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$160K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Payscale में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $193,463 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Payscale में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $153,425 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Payscale के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Databricks
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन