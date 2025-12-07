कंपनी निर्देशिका
Palladium
Palladium मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट वेतन

Palladium में औसत मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in Saudi Arabia प्रति year SAR 219K से SAR 319K तक है। Palladium के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$66.9K - $76.2K
Saudi Arabia
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$58.2K$66.9K$76.2K$84.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Palladium?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Palladium in Saudi Arabia में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SAR 318,547 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Palladium में मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट भूमिका in Saudi Arabia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SAR 218,663 है।

अन्य संसाधन

