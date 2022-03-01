कंपनी निर्देशिका
Northwestern University
Northwestern University वेतन

Northwestern University का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $32,401 से उच्च स्तर पर फिजिशियन के लिए $502,500 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Northwestern University. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/9/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $80K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

रिसर्च साइंटिस्ट

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $62K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
Median $40K

कस्टमर सर्विस
Median $33.3K
मैटेरियल्स इंजीनियर
Median $45K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $80K
बायोमेडिकल इंजीनियर
$58.1K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$101K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$83.7K
कस्टमर सर्विस ऑपरेशन्स
$32.4K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$74.4K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$85.6K
फिजिशियन
$503K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$89.6K
यूएक्स रिसर्चर
$140K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Northwestern University में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका फिजिशियन at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $502,500 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Northwestern University में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $80,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन