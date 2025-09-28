Nielsen सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Nielsen में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.72M से Principal Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹6.7M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹2.27M है। Nielsen के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
