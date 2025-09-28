कंपनी निर्देशिका
Nielsen
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Nielsen सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Nielsen में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹1.72M से Principal Software Engineer के लिए प्रति year ₹6.7M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹2.27M है। Nielsen के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Software Engineer
(प्रवेश स्तर)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Nielsen?

शामिल पदनाम

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Nielsen in India में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹6,700,199 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Nielsen में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹2,270,310 है।

अन्य संसाधन