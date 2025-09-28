Nielsen प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Nielsen में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in United States Senior Product Manager के लिए प्रति year $173K से Director के लिए प्रति year $189K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $174K है। Nielsen के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
