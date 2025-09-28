Nielsen डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Nielsen में डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in United States Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $111K से Senior Data Scientist के लिए प्रति year $122K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $115K है। Nielsen के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
