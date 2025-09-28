कंपनी निर्देशिका
NICE
NICE प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

NICE में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Israel Product Manager के लिए प्रति year ₪119K है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Israel पैकेज कुल ₪112K है। NICE के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/28/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
देखें 1 अधिक स्तर
मुआवजा जोड़ेंस्तरों की तुलना करें

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं NICE?

सामान्य प्रश्न

NICE in Israel में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₪130,243 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
NICE में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Israel के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₪115,856 है।

