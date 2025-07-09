कंपनी निर्देशिका
Newgen Software
Newgen Software वेतन

Newgen Software का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $8,425 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $30,571 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Newgen Software. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/16/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $12.6K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$16K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$13.8K

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$8.4K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$30.6K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Newgen Software में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $30,571 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Newgen Software में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $13,824 है।

अन्य संसाधन