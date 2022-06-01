कंपनी निर्देशिका
Newfold Digital वेतन

Newfold Digital का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $19,127 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $171,353 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Newfold Digital. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/16/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $19.1K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $50.8K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$83.3K

इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$109K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$55.9K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$53.8K
सेल्स
$63.7K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$132K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$171K
सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Newfold Digital is सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newfold Digital is $63,700.

