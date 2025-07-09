कंपनी निर्देशिका
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Jersey Institute of Technology वेतन

New Jersey Institute of Technology का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $31,044 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए $135,320 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है New Jersey Institute of Technology. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/16/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $83.2K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$31K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$42.4K

प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$135K
सामान्य प्रश्न

New Jersey Institute of Technology में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोग्राम मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $135,320 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
New Jersey Institute of Technology में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $62,816 है।

