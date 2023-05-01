कंपनी निर्देशिका
New Fortress Energy
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    वेबसाइट
    2014
    स्थापना वर्ष
    671
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1B-$10B
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन