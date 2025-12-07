कंपनी निर्देशिका
Nepal Telecom
Nepal Telecom सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Nepal Telecom में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in Nepal प्रति year NPR 1.28M से NPR 1.75M तक है। Nepal Telecom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$9.9K - $11.7K
Nepal
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$9.1K$9.9K$11.7K$12.4K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Nepal Telecom?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Nepal Telecom in Nepal में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज NPR 1,749,652 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Nepal Telecom में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Nepal के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा NPR 1,278,007 है।

अन्य संसाधन

