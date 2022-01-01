कंपनी निर्देशिका
NCR वेतन

NCR का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर Information Technologist (IT) in India के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $15,650 से उच्च स्तर पर मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट in United States के लिए $284,220 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है NCR. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/11/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

यूएक्स डिजाइनर

प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $113K

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $115K
अकाउंटेंट
$128K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$74.6K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$24.1K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$75.2K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$91.5K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$284K
मार्केटिंग
$59.7K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$49.2K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर
$119K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$16.8K
सेल्स
$59.7K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$71K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$96.3K
सामान्य प्रश्न

NCR में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $284,220 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
NCR में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $93,676 है।

