National University of Singapore एआई रिसर्चर वेतन

National University of Singapore में मध्यक एआई रिसर्चर मुआवजा in Singapore पैकेज प्रति year कुल SGD 69.6K है। National University of Singapore के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/12/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
National University of Singapore
AI Researcher
Singapore, SG, Singapore
प्रति वर्ष कुल
SGD 69.6K
स्तर
hidden
मूल वेतन
SGD 69.6K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
बोनस
SGD 0
कंपनी में वर्ष
0-1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
2-4 वर्ष
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
सामान्य प्रश्न

National University of Singapore in Singapore में एआई रिसर्चर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SGD 103,378 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
National University of Singapore में एआई रिसर्चर भूमिका in Singapore के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SGD 69,600 है।

