मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    National Spine & Pain Centers is a healthcare brand that provides relief for chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures. With over 120 locations and 750 medical professionals, they facilitate nearly a million patient visits annually. Their physicians are highly trained and globally recognized specialists in pain management, with credentials from influential institutions and double/triple board certifications. They are also leaders in pain-related research, having authored hundreds of manuscripts published in peer-reviewed medical journals and dozens of book chapters.

    http://www.treatingpain.com
    वेबसाइट
    2011
    स्थापना वर्ष
    751
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $250M-$500M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

