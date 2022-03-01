कंपनी निर्देशिका
MTS वेतन

MTS का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $13,866 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक के लिए $83,421 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है MTS. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/18/2025

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Junior Software Engineer $27.2K
Software Engineer $40K
Senior Software Engineer $62K
Lead Software Engineer $60.5K

आईओएस इंजीनियर

फ्रंटेंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

मशीन लर्निंग इंजीनियर

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

गुणवत्ता आश्वासन (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा इंजीनियर

डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर

डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $35K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
Median $30.6K

डेटा विश्लेषक
Median $14.7K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
Median $30.4K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $48.4K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $66.7K
परियोजना प्रबंधक
Median $13.9K
डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
Median $83.4K
प्रशासनिक सहायक
$81.1K
वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$18.7K
मानव संसाधन
$16.6K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$57.3K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$47.6K
विपणन
$27.3K
उत्पाद डिजाइन प्रबंधक
$68.3K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$61.9K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$44.5K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

MTS में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $83,421 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
MTS में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $44,476 है।

