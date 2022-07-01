कंपनी निर्देशिका
Moxe Health
Moxe Health वेतन

Moxe Health का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक उत्पाद प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $115,575 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए $185,925 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Moxe Health. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/22/2025

$160K

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$116K
भर्ती अधिकारी
$123K
बिक्री
$186K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$126K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Moxe Health में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका बिक्री at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $185,925 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Moxe Health में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $124,063 है।

