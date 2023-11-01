कंपनी निर्देशिका
Minor International
Minor International वेतन

Minor International का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर अकाउंटेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $10,256 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए $37,978 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Minor International. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/16/2025

अकाउंटेंट
$10.3K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$10.6K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$38K

सामान्य प्रश्न

Minor International में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा एनालिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $37,978 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Minor International में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $10,570 है।

