कंपनी निर्देशिका
miHoYo
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • डेटा साइंटिस्ट

  • सभी डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

miHoYo डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

miHoYo में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in China प्रति year CN¥1.34M से CN¥1.94M तक है। miHoYo के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/8/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$213K - $247K
China
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$188K$213K$247K$272K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और डेटा साइंटिस्ट सबमिशन में miHoYo की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं miHoYo?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें डेटा साइंटिस्ट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

miHoYo in China में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CN¥1,942,188 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
miHoYo में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in China के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CN¥1,338,314 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    miHoYo के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Wargaming
  • Hi-Rez Studios
  • VGW
  • Bethesda Game Studios
  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mihoyo/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.