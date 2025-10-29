McKinsey बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट वेतन

McKinsey में बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट मुआवजा in United States Business Analyst के लिए प्रति year $124K से Engagement Manager के लिए प्रति year $250K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in United States पैकेज कुल $134K है। McKinsey के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/29/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Business Analyst
$124K
$116K
$0
$8.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$176K
$153K
$0
$23.2K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
