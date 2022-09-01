कंपनी निर्देशिका
McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill वेतन

McGraw Hill का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $10,816 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर के लिए $213,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है McGraw Hill. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/15/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $138K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
Median $100K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $120K

यूएक्स रिसर्चर
Median $100K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $213K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$184K
मार्केटिंग
$180K
सेल्स
$10.8K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$185K
सामान्य प्रश्न

McGraw Hill में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $213,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
McGraw Hill में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $137,500 है।

