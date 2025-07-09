कंपनी निर्देशिका
Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma वेतन

Mankind Pharma का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $5,818 से उच्च स्तर पर मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए $11,312 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Mankind Pharma. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/15/2025

$160K

डेटा एनालिस्ट
$5.8K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$11.3K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$9.1K

Mankind Pharma में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $11,312 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Mankind Pharma में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $9,077 है।

