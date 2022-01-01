कंपनी निर्देशिका
Lutron Electronics वेतन

Lutron Electronics का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $59,292 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए $130,650 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Lutron Electronics. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/9/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $107K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$117K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$116K

इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
$91.8K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$97.7K
मार्केटिंग
$59.7K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$112K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$131K
सेल्स
$59.3K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Lutron Electronics में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $130,650 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Lutron Electronics में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $106,500 है।

अन्य संसाधन