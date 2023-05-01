कंपनी निर्देशिका
Luke & Associates
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    Luke & Associates is a healthcare and professional services provider that recruits and trains highly skilled healthcare employees for challenging fields and environments. They have experience placing professionals in over 190 job categories in over 150 government treatment facilities. The company is committed to achieving excellence in every aspect of their business and upholding strong values and ethics. Their core values include integrity, humility, compassion, accountability, growth mindset, and striving for excellence.

    http://lukeassoc.com
    वेबसाइट
    2004
    स्थापना वर्ष
    3,001
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $500M-$1B
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

