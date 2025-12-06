कंपनी निर्देशिका
Lone Star Circle of Care
Lone Star Circle of Care इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

Lone Star Circle of Care में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $45.9K से $66.6K तक है। Lone Star Circle of Care के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$52.1K - $60.5K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$45.9K$52.1K$60.5K$66.6K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Lone Star Circle of Care?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Lone Star Circle of Care में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $66,640 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Lone Star Circle of Care में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $45,920 है।

अन्य संसाधन

