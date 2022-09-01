कंपनी निर्देशिका
Leica Geosystems
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Leica Geosystems वेतन

Leica Geosystems का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $45,188 से उच्च स्तर पर हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $120,142 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Leica Geosystems. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/8/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $116K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$120K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$45.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$109K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Leica Geosystems में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $120,142 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Leica Geosystems में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $112,185 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Leica Geosystems के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Uber
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन