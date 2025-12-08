कंपनी निर्देशिका
Legacy Health
Legacy Health डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

Legacy Health में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $101K से $140K तक है। Legacy Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/8/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$108K - $127K
United States
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Legacy Health?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Legacy Health in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $140,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Legacy Health में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,800 है।

अन्य संसाधन

