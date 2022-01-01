कंपनी निर्देशिका
League
League वेतन

League का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक व्यवसाय विकास के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $68,665 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक के लिए $150,750 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है League. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/12/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $120K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
Median $150K

व्यवसाय विकास
$68.7K
कॉपी राइटर
$70.9K
कानूनी
$144K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$116K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
$151K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

League में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $150,750 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
League में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $132,102 है।

