Landor
Landor वेतन

Landor का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $32,170 से उच्च स्तर पर मार्केटिंग के लिए $90,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Landor. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/7/2025

$160K

मार्केटिंग
Median $90K
अकाउंटेंट
$78.4K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$32.2K

आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Landor में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मार्केटिंग है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $90,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Landor में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $78,390 है।

