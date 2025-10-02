कंपनी निर्देशिका
Landmark Group
Landmark Group प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन Greater Dubai Area में

Landmark Group में मध्यक प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Greater Dubai Area पैकेज प्रति year कुल AED 636K है। Landmark Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Landmark Group
Product Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
प्रति वर्ष कुल
AED 636K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
AED 636K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
बोनस
AED 0
कंपनी में वर्ष
3 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
12 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Landmark Group?

AED 588K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

अन्य संसाधन