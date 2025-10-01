कंपनी निर्देशिका
Kyndryl
Kyndryl डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन Greater Bengaluru में

Kyndryl में डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru Band 7 के लिए प्रति year ₹2.79M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru पैकेज कुल ₹2.95M है। Kyndryl के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹2.79M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹0
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Kyndryl?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Kyndryl in Greater Bengaluru में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹47,912 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Kyndryl में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in Greater Bengaluru के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹33,806 है।

अन्य संसाधन