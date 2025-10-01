Kyndryl डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन Greater Bengaluru में

Kyndryl में डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru Band 7 के लिए प्रति year ₹2.79M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Greater Bengaluru पैकेज कुल ₹2.95M है। Kyndryl के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/1/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹2.79M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹0
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
