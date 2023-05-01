कंपनी निर्देशिका
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions वेतन

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $33,830 से उच्च स्तर पर बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट के लिए $301,500 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/7/2025

$160K

बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$302K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$33.8K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$73.5K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$89.2K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $301,500 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $81,347 है।

