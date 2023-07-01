कंपनी निर्देशिका
Kinemagic
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    वेबसाइट
    2019
    स्थापना वर्ष
    31
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $0-$1M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अन्य संसाधन