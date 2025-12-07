कंपनी निर्देशिका
Kepler Communications
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Kepler Communications प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

Kepler Communications में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$124K से CA$176K तक है। Kepler Communications के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$102K - $121K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$89.9K$102K$121K$128K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Kepler Communications?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Kepler Communications in Canada में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$175,601 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Kepler Communications में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$123,684 है।

