Kensho Technologies
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • सभी सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Kensho Technologies सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Kensho Technologies में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $241K है। Kensho Technologies के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Kensho Technologies
Senior Software Engineer
Boston, MA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$241K
स्तर
1
मूल वेतन
$176K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
बोनस
$25K
कंपनी में वर्ष
0 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
8 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Kensho Technologies?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

शामिल पदनाम

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

Kensho Technologies in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $370,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Kensho Technologies में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $225,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

