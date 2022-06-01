कंपनी निर्देशिका
KAR Global
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

KAR Global वेतन

KAR Global का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी) के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $73,365 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए $225,120 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है KAR Global. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/23/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $115K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
Median $96.4K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$101K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$73.4K
उत्पाद डिजाइनर
$116K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$225K
तकनीकी कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$141K
आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

KAR Global में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $225,120 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
KAR Global में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $115,000 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    KAR Global के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Ogilvy
  • Attain
  • Technomics
  • Digital Asset
  • Transfix
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन