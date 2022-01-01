कंपनी निर्देशिका
Jacobs
यहां काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Jacobs वेतन

Jacobs का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक बिक्री के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $44,786 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक परियोजना प्रबंधक के लिए $194,000 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Jacobs. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/19/2025

$160K

भुगतान पाएं, नहीं खेले जाएं

हमने हजारों ऑफर का मोलभाव किया है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) वृद्धि प्राप्त करते हैं। अपना वेतन मोलभाव करवाएं या अपना रिज़्यूमे समीक्षा करवाएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रोजाना यह करने वाले भर्तीकर्ताओं द्वारा।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सिविल इंजीनियर
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

परिवहन इंजीनियर

संरचनात्मक इंजीनियर

मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
परियोजना प्रबंधक
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
Median $148K
एयरोस्पेस इंजीनियर
Median $108K
साइबर सुरक्षा विश्लेषक
Median $80K
लेखाकार
$133K
व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$69.7K
व्यवसाय विकास
$85.2K
रासायनिक इंजीनियर
$84.6K
इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर
$60.2K
भूवैज्ञानिक इंजीनियर
$70.6K
हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$137K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$70.4K
प्रबंधन परामर्शदाता
$124K
एमईपी इंजीनियर
$129K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$98.5K
कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक
$146K
बिक्री
$44.8K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$176K
समाधान वास्तुकार
$184K

डेटा वास्तुकार

आपका शीर्षक गायब है?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पृष्ठ या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पृष्ठ अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Jacobs में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका परियोजना प्रबंधक at the L5 level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $194,000 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Jacobs में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $104,834 है।

विशेष नौकरियां

    Jacobs के लिए कोई विशेष नौकरी नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • KBR
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन