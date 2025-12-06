कंपनी निर्देशिका
Isima सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Isima में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in Tunisia प्रति year TND 50K से TND 68.2K तक है। Isima के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$18.2K - $22K
Tunisia
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$17K$18.2K$22K$23.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

Isima in Tunisia में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज TND 68,185 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Isima में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Tunisia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा TND 49,963 है।

