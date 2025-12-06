कंपनी निर्देशिका
Iris Business Services
Iris Business Services प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

Iris Business Services में औसत प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in India प्रति year ₹1.23M से ₹1.75M तक है। Iris Business Services के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$15.9K - $18.9K
India
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$14K$15.9K$18.9K$19.9K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Iris Business Services?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Iris Business Services in India में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹1,750,291 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Iris Business Services में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,232,814 है।

