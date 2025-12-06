कंपनी निर्देशिका
IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics अकाउंटेंट वेतन

IPG Photonics में औसत अकाउंटेंट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $168K से $234K तक है। IPG Photonics के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$180K - $212K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$168K$180K$212K$234K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं IPG Photonics?

सामान्य प्रश्न

IPG Photonics in United States में अकाउंटेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $233,684 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
IPG Photonics में अकाउंटेंट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $167,773 है।

अन्य संसाधन

