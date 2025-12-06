कंपनी निर्देशिका
InVivo Biosystems
InVivo Biosystems सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन

InVivo Biosystems में औसत सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट कुल मुआवजा in Canada प्रति year CA$122K से CA$177K तक है। InVivo Biosystems के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/6/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$101K - $117K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$88.7K$101K$117K$129K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


में करियर स्तर क्या हैं InVivo Biosystems?

सामान्य प्रश्न

InVivo Biosystems in Canada में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$177,067 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
InVivo Biosystems में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$122,013 है।

