InterWell Health
InterWell Health डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

InterWell Health में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $154K से $223K तक है। InterWell Health के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/5/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$174K - $203K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$154K$174K$203K$223K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं InterWell Health?

सामान्य प्रश्न

InterWell Health in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $223,125 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
InterWell Health में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $153,750 है।

