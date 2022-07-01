कंपनी निर्देशिका
IntelyCare
IntelyCare वेतन

IntelyCare का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $100,500 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक के लिए $197,010 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है IntelyCare. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/10/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $148K
डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक
$197K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$101K

उत्पाद डिजाइन प्रबंधक
$182K
उत्पाद प्रबंधक
$116K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

IntelyCare में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा विज्ञान प्रबंधक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $197,010 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
IntelyCare में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $148,000 है।

