कंपनी निर्देशिका
Intact Financial Corporation
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • डेटा साइंस मैनेजर

  • सभी डेटा साइंस मैनेजर वेतन

Intact Financial Corporation डेटा साइंस मैनेजर वेतन

Intact Financial Corporation में मध्यक डेटा साइंस मैनेजर मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$178K है। Intact Financial Corporation के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/25/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Data Science Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
CA$178K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
CA$155K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
बोनस
CA$22.7K
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
16 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से CA$42.2K+ (कभी-कभी CA$422K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें

योगदान दें

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें डेटा साइंस मैनेजर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying salary package reported for a डेटा साइंस मैनेजर at Intact Financial Corporation in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$202,131. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intact Financial Corporation for the डेटा साइंस मैनेजर role in Canada is CA$175,088.

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Intact Financial Corporation के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन