Intact Financial Corporation बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट वेतन

Intact Financial Corporation में मध्यक बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट मुआवजा in Canada पैकेज प्रति year कुल CA$82.7K है। Intact Financial Corporation के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/25/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Business Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
प्रति वर्ष कुल
CA$82.7K
स्तर
L2
मूल वेतन
CA$76K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
बोनस
CA$6.8K
कंपनी में वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5-10 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

सामान्य प्रश्न

Intact Financial Corporation in Canada में बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$133,718 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Intact Financial Corporation में बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट भूमिका in Canada के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$82,454 है।

